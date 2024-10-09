House quad comm has 'standing invitation' for Duterte — Barbers | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
House quad comm has 'standing invitation' for Duterte — Barbers
House quad comm has 'standing invitation' for Duterte — Barbers
Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 09, 2024 03:39 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Rodrigo Duterte
|
Quad Comm
|
House of Representatives
|
Rober Ace Barbers
|
Benny Abante
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.