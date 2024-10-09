George Garcia ready to face Erice's impeach rap threat | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

George Garcia ready to face Erice's impeach rap threat

George Garcia ready to face Erice's impeach rap threat

Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
COMELEC
|
Erwin Garcia
|
Edgar Erice
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.