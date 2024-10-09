George Garcia ready to face Erice's impeach rap threat | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
George Garcia ready to face Erice's impeach rap threat
George Garcia ready to face Erice's impeach rap threat
Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 09, 2024 09:35 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
COMELEC
|
Erwin Garcia
|
Edgar Erice
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.