Ateneo is top PH university in 2025 THE World University Rankings | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Ateneo is top PH university in 2025 THE World University Rankings
Ateneo is top PH university in 2025 THE World University Rankings
Rowegie Abanto, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 09, 2024 04:06 PM PHT
|
Updated Oct 09, 2024 04:31 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Ateneo de Manila University
|
University of the Philippines
|
THE World University Rankings
|
university rankings
|
University of Santo Tomas
|
De La Salle University
|
Mapua University
|
Mindanao State University
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.