ASEAN begins tackling South China Sea issue in ‘general principles’: Marcos Jr. | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
ASEAN begins tackling South China Sea issue in ‘general principles’: Marcos Jr.
ASEAN begins tackling South China Sea issue in ‘general principles’: Marcos Jr.
Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 09, 2024 06:14 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
|
ASEAN 2024
|
South China Sea
|
China
|
ABSNews
|
maritime conflict
|
Xi Jinping
|
Li Qiang
|
UNCLOS
|
West Philippine Sea
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.