Isko Moreno seeks to retake Manila mayoralty from ex-ally Honey Lacuna | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Isko Moreno seeks to retake Manila mayoralty from ex-ally Honey Lacuna
Isko Moreno seeks to retake Manila mayoralty from ex-ally Honey Lacuna
AC Coloma, Zyann Ambrosio, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 08, 2024 12:58 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Isko Moreno
|
Halalan 2025
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.