Fuming Bato confronts Mary Ann Maslog: You tried to convince Alice Guo to implicate me, Duterte | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Fuming Bato confronts Mary Ann Maslog: You tried to convince Alice Guo to implicate me, Duterte

Fuming Bato confronts Mary Ann Maslog: You tried to convince Alice Guo to implicate me, Duterte

ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 08, 2024 06:02 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
Alice Guo
|
Mary Ann Maslog
|
Ronald dela Rosa
|
Senate
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
Rodrigo Duterte
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.