Ex-Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles to run for Davao City mayor | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Ex-Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles to run for Davao City mayor
Ex-Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles to run for Davao City mayor
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 08, 2024 10:47 PM PHT
Read More:
ANC
|
The World Tonight
|
2025 midterm elections
|
Halalan 2025
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.