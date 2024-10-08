BFAR: Bajo de Masinloc resupply successful despite Chinese harassment | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
BFAR: Bajo de Masinloc resupply successful despite Chinese harassment
BFAR: Bajo de Masinloc resupply successful despite Chinese harassment
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 08, 2024 10:39 PM PHT
Read More:
ANC
|
The World Tonight
|
Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources
|
BFAR
|
West Philippine Sea
|
Chinese Coast Guard
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.