2 barko ng BFAR tinangkang harangin at bugahan ng tubig ng mga barko ng China sa Bajo de Masinloc | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
2 barko ng BFAR tinangkang harangin at bugahan ng tubig ng mga barko ng China sa Bajo de Masinloc
2 barko ng BFAR tinangkang harangin at bugahan ng tubig ng mga barko ng China sa Bajo de Masinloc
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 08, 2024 09:17 PM PHT
Read More:
Bajo de Masinloc
|
West Philippine Sea
|
WPS
|
Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources
|
BFAR
|
multilateral maritime exercises
|
Sama Sama 2024
|
Tagalog News
|
TV Patrol
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.