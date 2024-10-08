'My sworn duty to slay the beasts': Youth leader files candidacy for Las Piñas councilor | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

'My sworn duty to slay the beasts': Youth leader files candidacy for Las Piñas councilor

'My sworn duty to slay the beasts': Youth leader files candidacy for Las Piñas councilor

Ched Rick Gatchalian, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
2025 Elections
|
Halalan 2025
|
Las Pinas
|
Jinsei Ray Castillo
|
Kabatan Partylist
|
MAKABAYAN
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.