'My sworn duty to slay the beasts': Youth leader files candidacy for Las Piñas councilor | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
'My sworn duty to slay the beasts': Youth leader files candidacy for Las Piñas councilor
'My sworn duty to slay the beasts': Youth leader files candidacy for Las Piñas councilor
Ched Rick Gatchalian, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 08, 2024 06:42 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
2025 Elections
|
Halalan 2025
|
Las Pinas
|
Jinsei Ray Castillo
|
Kabatan Partylist
|
MAKABAYAN
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.