UPLB-UPD direct bus route revived, now operational | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
UPLB-UPD direct bus route revived, now operational
UPLB-UPD direct bus route revived, now operational
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 07, 2024 12:01 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
UPLB
|
UPD
|
University of the Philippines
|
UPLB-UPD bus route
|
UPLB-UPD direct bus route
|
commute
|
transport
|
transportation
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.