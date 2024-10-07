UPLB-UPD direct bus route revived, now operational | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

UPLB-UPD direct bus route revived, now operational

UPLB-UPD direct bus route revived, now operational

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
UPLB
|
UPD
|
University of the Philippines
|
UPLB-UPD bus route
|
UPLB-UPD direct bus route
|
commute
|
transport
|
transportation
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.