South Korea vows to 'actively help' in AFP’s modernization | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
South Korea vows to 'actively help' in AFP’s modernization
South Korea vows to 'actively help' in AFP’s modernization
Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 07, 2024 08:37 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
South Korea
|
Philippines
|
Yoon Suk Yeol
|
South China Sea
|
China
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.