Philippines, South Korea ink maritime pact to protect order, safety in Asia-Pacific | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Philippines, South Korea ink maritime pact to protect order, safety in Asia-Pacific
Philippines, South Korea ink maritime pact to protect order, safety in Asia-Pacific
Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 07, 2024 02:19 PM PHT
|
Updated Oct 07, 2024 03:10 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Bongbong Marcos
|
Yoon Suk Yeol
|
South Korea
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
maritime cooperation
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.