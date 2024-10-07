Philippines, South Korea ink maritime pact to protect order, safety in Asia-Pacific | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Philippines, South Korea ink maritime pact to protect order, safety in Asia-Pacific

Philippines, South Korea ink maritime pact to protect order, safety in Asia-Pacific

Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 07, 2024 03:10 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Bongbong Marcos
|
Yoon Suk Yeol
|
South Korea
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
maritime cooperation
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.