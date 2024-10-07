Jonvic Remulla susunod na kalihim ng DILG, ayon sa kapatid | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Jonvic Remulla susunod na kalihim ng DILG, ayon sa kapatid

Jonvic Remulla susunod na kalihim ng DILG, ayon sa kapatid

Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 07, 2024 09:38 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abs-cbn news
|
ABSNews
|
Jonvic Remulla
|
Jesus Crispin Remulla
|
DILG
|
DILG Secretary
|
Department of the Interior and Local Government
|
Justice Secretary
|
Benhur Abalos
|
governor
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.