Jonvic Remulla is new DILG chief, steps down as Cavite governor | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Jonvic Remulla is new DILG chief, steps down as Cavite governor
Jonvic Remulla is new DILG chief, steps down as Cavite governor
Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 08, 2024 09:04 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Jonvic Remulla
|
DILG
|
Department of the Interior and Local Government
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.