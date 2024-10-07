Ex-soldiers Honasan, Querubin file COCs for senator | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Ex-soldiers Honasan, Querubin file COCs for senator
Ex-soldiers Honasan, Querubin file COCs for senator
Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 07, 2024 09:42 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Comelec
|
COC
|
Commission on Elections
|
Senate
|
senator
|
politics
|
certificate of candidacy
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.