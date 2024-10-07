PHOTO: Just got vaxxed | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Just got vaxxed

PHOTO: Just got vaxxed

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The Department of Health and Department of Education kicks off the revived Bakuna Eskwela program at the Dr. Alejandro Albert Elementary School in Manila on October 7, 2024.
Bakuna Eskwela
DOH
immunization program
Dr. Alejandro Albert Elementary School
Manila
ABSNews
