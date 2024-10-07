BI reminds foreign POGO workers of October 15 deadline to downgrade visas | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
BI reminds foreign POGO workers of October 15 deadline to downgrade visas
BI reminds foreign POGO workers of October 15 deadline to downgrade visas
Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 07, 2024 04:15 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
POGO
|
visa
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.