Sam Verzosa ready to face Isko Moreno, Honey Lacuna in Manila mayoralty race | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Sam Verzosa ready to face Isko Moreno, Honey Lacuna in Manila mayoralty race
Sam Verzosa ready to face Isko Moreno, Honey Lacuna in Manila mayoralty race
Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 07, 2024 06:57 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
COC filing
|
Manila
|
elections
|
2025 elections
|
Halalan 2025
|
Sam Verzosa
|
Isko Moreno
|
Honey Lacuna
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.