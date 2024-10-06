Sam Verzosa ready to face Isko Moreno, Honey Lacuna in Manila mayoralty race | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Sam Verzosa ready to face Isko Moreno, Honey Lacuna in Manila mayoralty race

Sam Verzosa ready to face Isko Moreno, Honey Lacuna in Manila mayoralty race

Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
COC filing
|
Manila
|
elections
|
2025 elections
|
Halalan 2025
|
Sam Verzosa
|
Isko Moreno
|
Honey Lacuna
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.