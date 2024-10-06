Percy Lapid case might be shelved if Bantag remains at large: brother | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Percy Lapid case might be shelved if Bantag remains at large: brother

Percy Lapid case might be shelved if Bantag remains at large: brother

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Roy Mabasa
|
Percy Lapid
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.