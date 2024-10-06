Comelec sorry for failure to stop Guanzon from exceeding interview time limit for 2025 aspirants | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Comelec sorry for failure to stop Guanzon from exceeding interview time limit for 2025 aspirants

Comelec sorry for failure to stop Guanzon from exceeding interview time limit for 2025 aspirants

Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
Comelec
|
Halalan 2025
|
Rowena Guanzon
|
P3PWD Party-list
|
George Garcia
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.