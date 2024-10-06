ACT Teachers eye congressional posts, seeks Sara Duterte’s ouster | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

ACT Teachers eye congressional posts, seeks Sara Duterte’s ouster

ACT Teachers eye congressional posts, seeks Sara Duterte’s ouster

Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
ACT Teachers Party-list
|
Antonio Tinio
|
Halalan 2025
|
Sara Duterte
|
impeachment
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.