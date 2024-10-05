'May the best couple win': Noels to clash with Sandovals in Malabon | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
'May the best couple win': Noels to clash with Sandovals in Malabon
'May the best couple win': Noels to clash with Sandovals in Malabon
Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 05, 2024 05:15 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Comelec-NCR
|
COC
|
Noel
|
Sandoval
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.