Yale to offer Tagalog classes in Sept. 2025 | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Yale to offer Tagalog classes in Sept. 2025

Yale to offer Tagalog classes in Sept. 2025

Don Tagala, TFC News
Messenger
Clipboard
tfc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
News
|
United States
|
Connecticut
|
Yale University
|
Ivy League
|
Language
|
Tagalog
|
Filipino American
|
TFC News
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.