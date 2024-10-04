Yale to offer Tagalog classes in Sept. 2025 | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Yale to offer Tagalog classes in Sept. 2025
Yale to offer Tagalog classes in Sept. 2025
Don Tagala, TFC News
Published Oct 04, 2024 12:27 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
News
|
United States
|
Connecticut
|
Yale University
|
Ivy League
|
Language
|
Tagalog
|
Filipino American
|
TFC News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.