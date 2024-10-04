Vico Sotto shows proof of 'trolls for hire' on Facebook | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Vico Sotto shows proof of 'trolls for hire' on Facebook

Vico Sotto shows proof of 'trolls for hire' on Facebook

Ched Rick Gatchalian, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Vico Sotto
|
Pasig City
|
Local politics
|
Trolls
|
Social Media
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.