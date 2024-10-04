Ruffy Biazon renews bid for Muntinlupa mayoralty | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Ruffy Biazon renews bid for Muntinlupa mayoralty
Ruffy Biazon renews bid for Muntinlupa mayoralty
Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 04, 2024 01:27 PM PHT
|
Updated Oct 04, 2024 01:29 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Halalan 2025
|
Muntinlupa City
|
Commission on Elections
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.