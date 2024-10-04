Police block teachers from marching to Mendiola | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Police block teachers from marching to Mendiola
Police block teachers from marching to Mendiola
Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 04, 2024 04:47 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
teachers
|
protest
|
World Teachers' Day
|
Alliance of Concerned Teachers
|
TDC
|
ABSNews
|
education
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.