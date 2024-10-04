Enrile, Gigi Reyes, Janet Napoles abswelto sa kasong plunder | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Enrile, Gigi Reyes, Janet Napoles abswelto sa kasong plunder
Enrile, Gigi Reyes, Janet Napoles abswelto sa kasong plunder
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 04, 2024 09:41 PM PHT
Read More:
Juan Ponce Enrile
|
Gigi Reyes
|
Janet Lim Napoles
|
PDAF scam
|
pork barrel scam
|
plunder
|
Sandiganbayan
|
TV Patrol
|
Tagalog News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.