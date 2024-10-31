Mga Pinoy sa Papua New Guinea tinunghayan ang pagbisita ni Pope Francis | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Mga Pinoy sa Papua New Guinea tinunghayan ang pagbisita ni Pope Francis
Mga Pinoy sa Papua New Guinea tinunghayan ang pagbisita ni Pope Francis
Ann Moris-Suplac, Papua New Guinea
Published Oct 31, 2024 07:23 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Papua New Guinea
|
Filipino
|
TFC News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.