Halos 32,000 pulis naka-deploy sa buong bansa ngayong Undas 2024 | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Halos 32,000 pulis naka-deploy sa buong bansa ngayong Undas 2024
Halos 32,000 pulis naka-deploy sa buong bansa ngayong Undas 2024
Jeff Caparas, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 31, 2024 04:42 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Undas 2024
|
PNP
|
Jean Fajardo
|
ABSNews
|
Philippine National Police
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.