PHOTO: Preparing for Undas in Talisay, Batangas

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Mourners walk carefully along an eroded footpath near rows of niches at the Talisay Catholic Cemetery in Batangas on October 30, 2024, as residents prepare for the upcoming observance of All Souls' Day, a week after Tropical Storm Kristine caused massive flooding and landslides in the province. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
