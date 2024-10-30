Mga pasahero sa lahat ng pantalan inaasahang aabot sa 1.6M mula Oct. 8 hanggang Nov. 4 | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Mga pasahero sa lahat ng pantalan inaasahang aabot sa 1.6M mula Oct. 8 hanggang Nov. 4
Mga pasahero sa lahat ng pantalan inaasahang aabot sa 1.6M mula Oct. 8 hanggang Nov. 4
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 30, 2024 07:42 PM PHT
Read More:
Batangas Port
|
Philippine Ports Authority
|
Undas 2024
|
Manila North Port Terminal
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.