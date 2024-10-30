Dela Rosa on Fernandez: It takes a thief to know another thief | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Dela Rosa on Fernandez: It takes a thief to know another thief

Dela Rosa on Fernandez: It takes a thief to know another thief

RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Bato Dela Rosa
|
Dan Fernandez
|
Hector Grijaldo
|
Bienvenido Abante
|
War on drugs
|
Senate
|
Senate Blue Ribbon Committee
|
Rodrigo Duterte
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.