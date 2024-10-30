Comelec agrees to lower 'ballot shading threshold' to 15 percent | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Comelec agrees to lower 'ballot shading threshold' to 15 percent
Comelec agrees to lower 'ballot shading threshold' to 15 percent
Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 30, 2024 05:38 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Comelec
|
Halalan
|
2025
|
ballot shading
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.