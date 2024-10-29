Senate to hold gov't agencies 'accountable' for Bicol region flooding | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Senate to hold gov't agencies 'accountable' for Bicol region flooding

Senate to hold gov't agencies 'accountable' for Bicol region flooding

RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Senate
|
Bicol
|
DPWH
|
DENR
|
flood. flooding
|
Kristine
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.