PCG receives base radios from Australia | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
PCG receives base radios from Australia
PCG receives base radios from Australia
Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 29, 2024 03:43 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
absnews
|
Australian Embassy
|
Philippine Coast Guard
|
very high frequency base radios
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.