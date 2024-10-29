FACT CHECK: Peke ang post tungkol sa urgent hiring umano ng PRC ngayong 2024 | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

FACT CHECK: Peke ang post tungkol sa urgent hiring umano ng PRC ngayong 2024

FACT CHECK: Peke ang post tungkol sa urgent hiring umano ng PRC ngayong 2024

ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group
Messenger
Clipboard
factcheck

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Professional Regulation Commission
|
PRC
|
PRC fake announcement
|
PRC job opening
|
misinformation
|
disinformation
|
ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.