Escudero: Hudyat na para kasuhan si Duterte | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Escudero: Hudyat na para kasuhan si Duterte
Escudero: Hudyat na para kasuhan si Duterte
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 29, 2024 08:07 PM PHT
Read More:
Rodrigo Duterte
|
extrajudicial killings
|
war on drugs
|
EJK
|
Francis Escudero
|
Tagalog News
|
TV Patrol
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.