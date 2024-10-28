Ex-SC Justice asks high court to invalidate Taguig ordinance raising number of councilors | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Ex-SC Justice asks high court to invalidate Taguig ordinance raising number of councilors

Ex-SC Justice asks high court to invalidate Taguig ordinance raising number of councilors

Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Supreme Court
|
Retired SC Justice
|
Dante Tinga
|
Taguig
|
EMBO
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.