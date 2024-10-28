LGUs urged to implement forced evacuation as storm Leon looms | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

LGUs urged to implement forced evacuation as storm Leon looms

LGUs urged to implement forced evacuation as storm Leon looms

Rose Carmelle Lacuata, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
NDRRMC
|
OCD
|
DILG
|
forced evacuation
|
LeonPH
|
weather
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.