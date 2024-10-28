Embassy urges Saudi Arabia to settle unpaid wages of 10,000 OFWs | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Embassy urges Saudi Arabia to settle unpaid wages of 10,000 OFWs
Embassy urges Saudi Arabia to settle unpaid wages of 10,000 OFWs
Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 29, 2024 07:52 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
OFW
|
Saudi Arabia
|
Philippine Embassy in Riyadh
|
unpaid wage claims
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.