'Kahit simpleng kumustahan': DOH offers mental health, psychosocial services at evacuation centers | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
'Kahit simpleng kumustahan': DOH offers mental health, psychosocial services at evacuation centers
'Kahit simpleng kumustahan': DOH offers mental health, psychosocial services at evacuation centers
Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 28, 2024 03:51 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Department of Health
|
Department of Social Welfare and Development
|
KristinePH
|
mental health
|
psychosocial services
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.