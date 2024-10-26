DMW: 290 Filipinos repatriated from Lebanon through chartered flight | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
DMW: 290 Filipinos repatriated from Lebanon through chartered flight
DMW: 290 Filipinos repatriated from Lebanon through chartered flight
Ched Rick Gatchalian, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 26, 2024 01:16 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Department of Migrant Workers
|
Hans Leo Cacdac
|
Lebanon
|
Israel
|
Repatriation
|
OFW
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.