SC says victim’s past sexual activity not admissible as evidence in abuse cases | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

SC says victim’s past sexual activity not admissible as evidence in abuse cases

SC says victim’s past sexual activity not admissible as evidence in abuse cases

Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Supreme Court
|
child sexual abuse
|
rape
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.