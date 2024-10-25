Riyadh launches ‘Global Harmony’ initiative to celebrate expat communities | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Riyadh launches ‘Global Harmony’ initiative to celebrate expat communities

Riyadh launches ‘Global Harmony’ initiative to celebrate expat communities

TFC News, Zhariya Camid
 | 
Updated Oct 25, 2024 05:07 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard
tfc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
|
TFC News
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.