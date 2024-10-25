Quezon City nagdeklara ng state of calamity | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Quezon City nagdeklara ng state of calamity
Quezon City nagdeklara ng state of calamity
Zyann Ambrosio, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 25, 2024 06:31 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Kristine
|
ABSNews
|
Quezon City
|
Tagalog News
|
State of Calamity
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.