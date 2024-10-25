Marcos Jr. siniguro ang tulong sa mga apektado ng bagyong Kristine | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Marcos Jr. siniguro ang tulong sa mga apektado ng bagyong Kristine

Marcos Jr. siniguro ang tulong sa mga apektado ng bagyong Kristine

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
tvpatrol
Read More:
Ferdinand Marcos Jr
|
Bicol
|
Bagyong Kristine
|
KristinePH
|
weather
|
Tagalog News
|
TV Patrol
|
disaster response
|
Naga City
|
Department of Trade and Industry
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.