DOH deploys emergency response teams in storm-hit areas | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

DOH deploys emergency response teams in storm-hit areas

DOH deploys emergency response teams in storm-hit areas

Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
DOH
|
Kristine
|
typhoon
|
medical intervention
|
Health Emergency Response Team
|
Philippine Emergency Medical Assistance Teams
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.