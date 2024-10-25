DOH deploys emergency response teams in storm-hit areas | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
DOH deploys emergency response teams in storm-hit areas
DOH deploys emergency response teams in storm-hit areas
Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 25, 2024 04:34 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
DOH
|
Kristine
|
typhoon
|
medical intervention
|
Health Emergency Response Team
|
Philippine Emergency Medical Assistance Teams
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.