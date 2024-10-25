Cavite under calamity: 11 towns, cities hit by flash floods | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Cavite under calamity: 11 towns, cities hit by flash floods
Cavite under calamity: 11 towns, cities hit by flash floods
David Dizon, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 25, 2024 09:43 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
kristineph
|
cavite
|
weather
|
disaster
|
athena tolentino
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.