Ilang residente sa Marikina, lumikas sa gitna ng patuloy na pag-ulan | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Ilang residente sa Marikina, lumikas sa gitna ng patuloy na pag-ulan
Ilang residente sa Marikina, lumikas sa gitna ng patuloy na pag-ulan
Harlene Delgado, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 24, 2024 11:52 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Marikina
|
Marikina River
|
preemptive evacuation
|
KristinePH
|
weather
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.